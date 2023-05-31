Memos of Wolves in America among historic sports items up for grabs at auction

A programme from Cantalia v Wolves in the USA in 1963

Midland Sports Auctions has around 2,900 lots online currently, with its latest auction running through until June 6.

They include a programme and banquet menu from Wolves' games played in America in 1963.

There is also a ticket from the 1931 FA Cup final between West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham and a number of items relating to Bloxwich-born Derek Pace, who played for Aston Villa, Sheffield United, Notts County and Walsall.

A banquet menu from Wolves v CYC All Stars, St Louis

The auction is one of the biggest the company has held in terms of lots, beating the November one last year when 2,500 items were auctioned off.

Tim Beddow, from Midlands Sports Auctions, said: "These auctions always prove popular and the ticket from the cup final should prove popular as it was from when Birmingham City were just known as Birmingham. We are hoping that will spark a lot of interest as the City was only added to the name in the 1940."

Ticket from the 1931 FA Cup Final Birmingham v West Bromwich Albion

All the lots are currently live, with bidding reaching its conclusion between next Sunday and next Tuesday.