Wolverhampton micropub scoops second top award after already winning City Pub of the Year

The pub in question.

The Keg and Comfort, Stafford Road was presented with the Cider Pub of the Year award on Saturday by representatives of the Campaign for Real Ale.

And it is the second award this year for the tiny pub, which had already been given the Wolverhampton City Pub of the Year.

Owners Louise and John Clive make sure at least five ciders are on tap at all times, along with the real ales, after opening the bar in 2018.

Since then it has built up a loyal following in the area, but also attracts CAMRA members from across the area.

But it hasn't all been plain sailing and the venue struggled through the Covid years and coming out of it, In February Louise and John issued a plea for drinkers to support independent watering holes instead of large brewery run establishments.

Louise said: "We are doing better now, we have come out of the other side but things are still tough for everyone in the sector, no more so than small concerns like ourselves.

"Thankfully we have built up a loyal customer base over five years and get a lot of CAMRA members coming from far and wide to visit us.

"We have always tried to cater for cider drinkers as it is always a popular drink and to get another award from CAMRA, beating off competition from potentially over 90 pubs in the Wolverhampton area is very pleasing."