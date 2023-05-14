Colourful runners help sight charity to raise vital funds

It was a day of colour across the park

More than 250 fundraisers turned out to show their support for the Beacon Centre for the Blind at the charity’s Colour Run in Wolverhampton on Sunday.

Participants were blasted with brightly coloured paint powder as they made their way around the 5K course at the city’s East Park, with everyone taking part receiving a medal as they finished.

The event was attended by the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Sandra Samuels, who started the race after thanking all those who entered.

Runners young and old took the opportunity to get painted to help the Beacon Centre

Beacon Centre’s Income Generation Director Stella Pitt said: “We’re thrilled that so many people were able to join us for Colour Run and help raise funds to support our work.

"It was a great event and we’re delighted that everyone had such fun.

“Events like this and our Santa Run which we hold in December are so important in raising funds to support our work to help people live well with sight loss and we can’t thank people enough for their support.”