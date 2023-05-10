Notification Settings

People urged to call 999 in appeal to find man in connection with Wolverhampton assaults

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished:

An appeal has been launched to help with finding a man wanted in connection with a number of assaults.

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal to help with finding Stephen Ferguson. Photo: Wolverhampton Police

West Midlands Police has launched the appeal to trace Stephen Ferguson, who is wanted in connection with three assaults in Wolverhampton.

The force said it is keen to trace the 47-year-old, who has no fixed address, and has asked for anyone with information to call 999.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Police said: "Do you know where Stephen Ferguson is?

"The 47-year-old, of no fixed address, is wanted in connection with three assaults which took place in the Wolverhampton area.

"We are keen to trace him and would urge people who see him to ring 999 immediately quoting crime number 20/389361/23."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

