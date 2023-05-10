People urged to call 999 in appeal to find man in connection with Wolverhampton assaults

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal to help with finding Stephen Ferguson. Photo: Wolverhampton Police

West Midlands Police has launched the appeal to trace Stephen Ferguson, who is wanted in connection with three assaults in Wolverhampton.

The force said it is keen to trace the 47-year-old, who has no fixed address, and has asked for anyone with information to call 999.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Police said: "Do you know where Stephen Ferguson is?

"The 47-year-old, of no fixed address, is wanted in connection with three assaults which took place in the Wolverhampton area.