Man and woman hurt in two-car crash on busy Wolverhampton road
Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Wolverhampton.
The collision took place at the junction of Birmingham New Road and Mount Road in the Spring Vale area of the city at around 11.30am on Monday.
Two ambulances rushed to the scene where, upon arrival, crews discovered a man and a woman.
The pair were both treated for injuries which were not thought to be serious before being taken to New Cross Hospital.