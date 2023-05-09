Pictured, Lyndon Purnell

Sergeant Major Lyndon Purnell, sadly passed away on April 10, 2023, aged 88, bringing an end to a lifetime of service to his country, his friends and his family.

The life of Mr Purnell was honoured in a service attended by his family and friends, as well as dozens of armed services personnel from his time in the Parachute Regiment.

In the remembrance speech, Liane Purnell and Wendy Evans, Lyndon's daughters, remembered their father for his funny sense of humour and his ferocious loyalty to service.

Lyndon's family talked about how he joined the armed forces following two years of national service, going on to be selected for the Parachute Regiment and later creating a family that he loved dearly.

Paul Evans, Lyndon's son-in-law, said: "Lyndon always kept busy spending time with his family, and Wendy always tells me he was the most amazing grandad to Jake and Mitchell.

"He helped Wendy bring up the boys in so many ways. He took the boys on adventures, taught them bush craft and built a tree house in the back garden – basically every child's dream."

After leaving the army due to an injury, the soldier dedicated his life to his family and the Wolverhampton Central Royal British Legion, for which he was the president.

In 2015, Lyndon was among those who led the services to remember the 70th anniversary of VJ day, standing at the Wolverhampton Cenotaph to remember those fallen during the war.

On the day Lyndon said: "It is incredible to see so many people here today, former soldiers and servicemen.

"It is our duty and honour to respect the memory of those lost and to really think about what it meant for our country."

At the funeral service for Wendy Evans, 58, Lyndon's daughter, said: "My dad supported me in my life and I'm honoured to have helped him in his later years.

"My dad was proud, generous and a true gentleman, we all thank him for the influence he had on our lives."

Liane Purnell, remembered her dad's unique sense of humour, talking about his table side antics and how much he loved to make people laugh.

Liane, 57, said: "One of my favourite stories my dad used to tell was when he was out for a drink or two with his friend when they decided that good side order would be the daffodils in the vase on the table, they ate them but kindly left the stalks."

Nigel Purnell, Liane's husband continued: "Thank you, Lyndon, for your sense of humour, entertaining us with your escapades in the service, and most of all, accepting me into the Purnell family."

The service was bought to an end with the airborne forces collect and a rendition of The Last Post, bringing an end to Lyndon's lifetime of service.