Tributes paid after death of judge

His Honour Judge Stephen Thomas. Picture courtesy of St Philips Barristers.

His Honour Judge Stephen Thomas was called to the Bar – Gray's Inn – in 1980. He was appointed a Recorder in October 2002 and a Circuit Judge in May 2019.

In a tribute at Wolverhampton Crown Court, which was linked by video with Maidstone Crown Court where he had previously sat, he was described as "a kind, thoughtful, friendly judge, always with a twinkle in his eye."

And in an online post on the St Philips barristers' website Richard Atkins KC said: "St Philips Chambers was saddened to learn of the death of its former member His Honour Judge Stephen Thomas. He was a popular member of chambers and a respected judge. Our thoughts are with his family."

He died at his home near Newport and a memorial service is being held at All Saints Church, Forton, at 11am on May 11, followed by a wake at Goldstone Hall, near Market Drayton.

Mr Thomas grew up in Bridgnorth and after attending the town's grammar school went to Exeter University to study law.

After honing his skills at Severn Trent he worked as a barrister in Birmingham for many years.

After being appointed a Circuit Judge he was deployed by the Lord Chief Justice to the South Eastern Circuit, and sat at Maidstone Crown Court before leaving there in March 2021 and heading back to home turf to sit on criminal trials at Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury crown courts.