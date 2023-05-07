Full list of road closures during Wolverhampton Vaisakhi celebrations

A Wolverhampton Vaisakhi celebration from the past.

During the festival, which takes place at West Park between 12pm and 5pm, there will be speeches by religious leaders, a variety of local organisations will showcase their services and free food will also be served throughout the day.

The Council of Sikh Gurdwaras in Wolverhampton has also promised entertainment for all the family, including a fun fair, stalls and prominent Asian musicians and singers performing live on stage.

Beforehand, there will be a parade from the Guru Nanak Satsang Gurdwara on Cannock Road to West Park which starts at 9am.

Motorists are advised that temporary road closures will be in place while the procession makes it way to the park.

Road closures

*Starts 9am approximately – temporary rolling road closures to operate along the following route:

Cannock Road closed in both directions between its junctions with Woden Road and Prole Street

Springfield Road closed its entire length

Wednesfield Road closed in both directions at its junction with Springfield Road and Broad Street junction

Ring Road St Patrick’s/St David’s closed at Broad Street junction

Broad Street closed its entire length

Princes Square closed its entire length

Princess Street closed its entire length

Market Street closed its entire length

Garrick Street closed its entire length

Snow Hill closed its entire length

Ring Road St John’s/St Geroge’s closed at Snow Hill junction

Dudley Road closed in both directions between its junction with Ring Road and Arthur Street

Ranelagh Road closed its entire length

Haggar Street closed its entire length

Park Street South closed in both directions at junction with Haggar Street and Cross Street South

Cross Street South closed its entire length

Upper Villiers Street closed in both at its junction with Cross Street South and Bromley Street

Marston Road closed its entire length

Penn Road closed at its junction with Marston Road/Oaklands Road

Oaklands Road closed its entire length

Lea Road closed in both directions at its junction with Oaklands Road to Penn Road

Penn Road closed northbound at its junction with Lea Road and Penn Road Island

Penn Road Island closed

School Street closed its entire length

Darlington Street closed at its junction with School Street and Waterloo Road

Waterloo Road closed in both directions at its junction with Darlington Street and Newhampton Road East

Newhampton Road East closed in both directions at its junction with Waterloo Road and Park Avenue

Park Avenue closed its entire length

Park Road East closed in both directions at its junction with Park Avenue and Southgate