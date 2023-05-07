Full list of road closures during Wolverhampton Vaisakhi celebrations

During the festival, which takes place at West Park between 12pm and 5pm, there will be speeches by religious leaders, a variety of local organisations will showcase their services and free food will also be served throughout the day.
The Council of Sikh Gurdwaras in Wolverhampton has also promised entertainment for all the family, including a fun fair, stalls and prominent Asian musicians and singers performing live on stage.
Beforehand, there will be a parade from the Guru Nanak Satsang Gurdwara on Cannock Road to West Park which starts at 9am.
Motorists are advised that temporary road closures will be in place while the procession makes it way to the park.
Road closures
*Starts 9am approximately – temporary rolling road closures to operate along the following route:
Cannock Road closed in both directions between its junctions with Woden Road and Prole Street
Springfield Road closed its entire length
Wednesfield Road closed in both directions at its junction with Springfield Road and Broad Street junction
Ring Road St Patrick’s/St David’s closed at Broad Street junction
Broad Street closed its entire length
Princes Square closed its entire length
Princess Street closed its entire length
Market Street closed its entire length
Garrick Street closed its entire length
Snow Hill closed its entire length
Ring Road St John’s/St Geroge’s closed at Snow Hill junction
Dudley Road closed in both directions between its junction with Ring Road and Arthur Street
Ranelagh Road closed its entire length
Haggar Street closed its entire length
Park Street South closed in both directions at junction with Haggar Street and Cross Street South
Cross Street South closed its entire length
Upper Villiers Street closed in both at its junction with Cross Street South and Bromley Street
Marston Road closed its entire length
Penn Road closed at its junction with Marston Road/Oaklands Road
Oaklands Road closed its entire length
Lea Road closed in both directions at its junction with Oaklands Road to Penn Road
Penn Road closed northbound at its junction with Lea Road and Penn Road Island
Penn Road Island closed
School Street closed its entire length
Darlington Street closed at its junction with School Street and Waterloo Road
Waterloo Road closed in both directions at its junction with Darlington Street and Newhampton Road East
Newhampton Road East closed in both directions at its junction with Waterloo Road and Park Avenue
Park Avenue closed its entire length
Park Road East closed in both directions at its junction with Park Avenue and Southgate
*The road closures should end approximately at 1.30pm.