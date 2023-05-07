Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Full list of road closures during Wolverhampton Vaisakhi celebrations

WolverhamptonPublished: Comments

With thousands of visitors expected at Wolverhampton’s West Park today for the annual celebrations for Vaisakhi in May, there promises to be something for everyone at this popular festival to mark Khalsa New Year.

A Wolverhampton Vaisakhi celebration from the past.
A Wolverhampton Vaisakhi celebration from the past.

During the festival, which takes place at West Park between 12pm and 5pm, there will be speeches by religious leaders, a variety of local organisations will showcase their services and free food will also be served throughout the day.

The Council of Sikh Gurdwaras in Wolverhampton has also promised entertainment for all the family, including a fun fair, stalls and prominent Asian musicians and singers performing live on stage.

Beforehand, there will be a parade from the Guru Nanak Satsang Gurdwara on Cannock Road to West Park which starts at 9am.

Motorists are advised that temporary road closures will be in place while the procession makes it way to the park.

Road closures

*Starts 9am approximately – temporary rolling road closures to operate along the following route:

  • Cannock Road closed in both directions between its junctions with Woden Road and Prole Street

  • Springfield Road closed its entire length

  • Wednesfield Road closed in both directions at its junction with Springfield Road and Broad Street junction

  • Ring Road St Patrick’s/St David’s closed at Broad Street junction

  • Broad Street closed its entire length

  • Princes Square closed its entire length

  • Princess Street closed its entire length

  • Market Street closed its entire length

  • Garrick Street closed its entire length

  • Snow Hill closed its entire length

  • Ring Road St John’s/St Geroge’s closed at Snow Hill junction

  • Dudley Road closed in both directions between its junction with Ring Road and Arthur Street

  • Ranelagh Road closed its entire length

  • Haggar Street closed its entire length

  • Park Street South closed in both directions at junction with Haggar Street and Cross Street South

  • Cross Street South closed its entire length

  • Upper Villiers Street closed in both at its junction with Cross Street South and Bromley Street

  • Marston Road closed its entire length

  • Penn Road closed at its junction with Marston Road/Oaklands Road

  • Oaklands Road closed its entire length

  • Lea Road closed in both directions at its junction with Oaklands Road to Penn Road

  • Penn Road closed northbound at its junction with Lea Road and Penn Road Island

  • Penn Road Island closed

  • School Street closed its entire length

  • Darlington Street closed at its junction with School Street and Waterloo Road

  • Waterloo Road closed in both directions at its junction with Darlington Street and Newhampton Road East

  • Newhampton Road East closed in both directions at its junction with Waterloo Road and Park Avenue

  • Park Avenue closed its entire length

  • Park Road East closed in both directions at its junction with Park Avenue and Southgate

*The road closures should end approximately at 1.30pm.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News