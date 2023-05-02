Young girl reportedly injured in Wolverhampton shooting crossfire

Police have cordoned the scene off on Shelley Road, Wolverhampton

The reported shooting took place on Monday afternoon near the Shelley play area, on Shelley Road, Fordhouses, Wolverhampton, where residents said they heard multiple shots.

Residents rushed out to the scene where a young girl was reportedly found with a wound to her leg.

Emergency services attended the scene including an air ambulance, where the girl was taken to hospital, and is said to be okay but will have surgery to remove the bullet today.

West Midlands Police are yet to comment on the incident but officers remain at the scene this morning with the area cordoned off.

The incident is the fourth shooting that has occurred in Wolverhampton in recent weeks, following shots being fired into the back of a car outside Wolverhampton College in the city's Paget Road where a man in his 20s suffered gunshot wounds in a 'targeted' attack, and then shots were fired between two cars in a residential area of Upper Villiers Street, Wolverhampton, a few weeks ago, and just over a week ago, a reported shooting took place at a venue on Bitterne Drive, Whitmore Reans.

Mr Sayed, who lives on Shelley Road described the events, he said: "This is usually a nice, quiet neighbourhood and so it was surprising to hear what went on.

"We heard multiple shots, and then suddenly everyone in the road rushed out to the scene and helped in any way we could.

"I'd like to hope it is an one-off incident as like I said, it is usually quiet here.

"Whilst it isn't scary or cause fear, it is just shocking it happened here."

The incident took place behind Elston Hall Primary School, which is open today as normal.

The headteacher of the school sent a letter out to parents yesterday to reassure parents staff would be on hand to support pupils if needed.

Elston Hall Primary School letter to parents

Another resident who did not want to be named, said her great-grandson was at the park just a minute before.

She added: "It is absolutely frightening as for me, my great-grandson was at the park playing right there, but he had to come home because he had ripped his trousers.

"So if it wasn't for that happening to him, he would have been there at the scene and could have been in the incident.

"It is very scary to think about, and of course I'm grateful my great-grandson wasn't shot but somebody else's daughter or granddaughter was, and that is scary.

"It is frightening to think that kids are playing innocently in a park enjoying their bank holiday, but they can still become involved in an incident like this despite being completely innocent and going about their normal day.

"Whilst yes the girl has survived she will be traumatised for the rest of her life after that, and it is frightening. But unfortunately it is a case of what can you do, it's just heads down otherwise you live in fear of having your windows smashed in.

"My granddaughter heard the shots and ran out straight away, she could hear the girl screaming and my grandson got some dressings from his home, and everyone helped the ambulance staff as much as they could.

"It made me think of that little girl in Liverpool that got shot, and that was innocent and this was almost the same thing and it could have been a lot worse but thankfully not."

Another concerned resident added: "It's actually not surprising to hear of a shooting.

"Shootings have been happening regularly in Wolverhampton now.

"There needs to be CCTV installed on the car park and the back of the school needs to be locked off because at the moment it is inviting people to chill in the car park.

"It's sad that an innocent girl got caught in the middle of it but it actually happens a lot in the city, it just doesn't get reported a lot.