Wolverhampton food bank at risk of closure 'within weeks' having to turn people away

Pictured from left, Manj Sidhu, Paul Birch and Asha Mattu

The Elias Mattu Foundation, which operates a food bank in Owen Road, Wolverhampton, has been a lifeline for many during times of crisis.

But those behind it say it has now fallen on hard times and is at risk of shutting its doors in the next few weeks if people don't step in to offer help.

It comes as new figures released by the Trussell Trust have revealed that the charity has given out more emergency parcels than ever before in the West Midlands.

More than 278,000 emergency food parcels were provided to people facing hardship in the region between April 2022 and March 2023, with 103,892 of these parcels provided for children.

It is the most parcels the network has ever distributed in a single year and represents a 34 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

But Asha Mattu, who runs the Elias Mattu Foundation, said the food bank it runs in Wolverhampton is in desperate need of help so it can keep going.

She said: "At one point we supplied over 500 families, but we've hardly got anything left.

"If it continues like this we are looking to close in the next few weeks. We are having to turn away referrals because we don't have enough food.

"It's dropped off since January. Times are hard for everyone but we were a lifeline for people. For us to close, it's so sad.

"Those people on the other side of the phone who are pleading with me, I feel very sad when I have to ask them to go to another food bank. I don't think we are the only ones, I think other food banks are suffering too.

"We've hit the bottom of the barrel. We are a community and we have to help each other."

The foundation was launched in memory of a late Mayor of Wolverhampton.

Councillor Elias Mattu served as Labour councillor for Graiseley and was sworn in as the 159th Mayor of Wolverhampton in May 2017, but died after a period of illness in May 2018.

The Elias Mattu Foundation – which aims to continue Councillor Mattu's legacy of community work and help to improve the lives of elderly people, victims of domestic violence and many other groups in the community – was officially launched in 2019.

Urgent donations needed include tinned food like soup and beans, pasta sauce, cereal, tinned meats, noodles and rice.

Cash donations are also needed and will allow the food bank to keep well stocked.

Food items can be dropped off at 8 Owen Road, Wolverhampton, but people are asked to call beforehand.