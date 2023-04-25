Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Firefighters rush to Wolverhampton home after cooking left unattended in the oven

By Isabelle ParkinWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

Fire services were called to a Wolverhampton home after a resident left cooking unattended in an oven.

Fire crew were called to the property on Bracken Close in the early hours this morning. Picture: Google
Fire crew were called to the property on Bracken Close in the early hours this morning. Picture: Google

The incident took place at a house in Bracken Close in Pendeford at around 5.55am on Tuesday.

Crew from West Midlands Fire Service were alerted of the fire after receiving a 999 call reporting smoke coming from the property.

A fire engine and two Brigade Response Vehicles attended at the scene.

A spokesman from West Midlands Fire Service, said: "Fire alarms activated after cooking was left unattended in an oven. Natural ventilation caused the smoke to clear.

"Crews offered safety advice to the resident and we left the scene at 6.24am."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News