Firefighters rush to Wolverhampton home after cooking left unattended in the oven

Fire crew were called to the property on Bracken Close in the early hours this morning. Picture: Google

The incident took place at a house in Bracken Close in Pendeford at around 5.55am on Tuesday.

Crew from West Midlands Fire Service were alerted of the fire after receiving a 999 call reporting smoke coming from the property.

A fire engine and two Brigade Response Vehicles attended at the scene.

A spokesman from West Midlands Fire Service, said: "Fire alarms activated after cooking was left unattended in an oven. Natural ventilation caused the smoke to clear.