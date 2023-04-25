Firefighters rush to Wolverhampton home after cooking left unattended in the oven

The incident took place at a house in Bracken Close in Pendeford at around 5.55am on Tuesday.
Crew from West Midlands Fire Service were alerted of the fire after receiving a 999 call reporting smoke coming from the property.
A fire engine and two Brigade Response Vehicles attended at the scene.
A spokesman from West Midlands Fire Service, said: "Fire alarms activated after cooking was left unattended in an oven. Natural ventilation caused the smoke to clear.
"Crews offered safety advice to the resident and we left the scene at 6.24am."