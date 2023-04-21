Wolves speedway fans urged to turn out in force on Monday night

Fans have been asked to attend to show what the club means to them

Monday's night meeting against Leicester is the first since the news broke about stadium owners Etain refusing to renew the speedway club's contract next season.

The club's youth team manager Chris Adams, whose online petition has clocked up 13,000 signatures, called on fans, old and new, to attend on Monday.

He told the Express & Star: "We need a massive show of support for the club on Monday night.

"We want the biggest attendance of the year to show the owners of the stadium what this place means to us. This could be our last ever season so we want a packed stadium every meeting from now on."

He added: "If you have ever supported the club, if your parents, children or dog likes speedway then get down Monmore Green on Monday night and show the world what speedway means to Wolverhampton.

"We all need to be together right now as fans, so we can support each other and come up with ideas how to keep speedway in the city."

The Premiership meeting starts at 7.30pm on Monday and if a solution to the club's plight is not found there could be fewer than 15 nights of speedway left at the stadium.

Generations of speedway fans have enjoyed the high-octane sport in Wolverhampton for nearly 100 years and fans are angry this could come to an end due to betting firm Etain's desire to increase greyhound racing on the track.

Wolverhampton Council said on Thursday it will meet with owners of Wolverhampton Speedway to discuss the future.

A spokesperson for City of Wolverhampton Council said: “This is sad news for speedway fans in Wolverhampton and it would be disappointing for the city if it were to lose the team.

“We have reached out to the club and will meet to understand its requirement. Although it may be difficult to find a new home, we will work with them to explore any possible options.”