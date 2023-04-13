Police urgently looking for missing family that could be 'anywhere in the UK'

Missing: Shelan, Anas, and Sana. Believed to be travelling across the UK

Shelan, Anas and Sana were last seen at the Britannia Hotel in Stockport on April 5 at 4.30pm.

Greater Manchester Police launched the appeal after posting pictures of the family on Twitter, saying: "Shelan and her two children were last seen at the Britannia Hotel, Stockport, on April 5 at 4.30pm.

"It is believed the family are travelling across the UK."

Missing: Shelan, Anas, and Sana. Believed to be travelling across the UK

West Midlands Police have shared the appeal in order to help in the search.