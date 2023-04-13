Notification Settings

Police urgently looking for missing family that could be 'anywhere in the UK'

By Daniel WaltonWolverhamptonPublished:

West Midlands Police have reissued an appeal for a missing family who may be travelling across the UK.

Missing: Shelan, Anas, and Sana. Believed to be travelling across the UK

Shelan, Anas and Sana were last seen at the Britannia Hotel in Stockport on April 5 at 4.30pm.

Greater Manchester Police launched the appeal after posting pictures of the family on Twitter, saying: "Shelan and her two children were last seen at the Britannia Hotel, Stockport, on April 5 at 4.30pm.

"It is believed the family are travelling across the UK."

West Midlands Police have shared the appeal in order to help in the search.

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of the family can contact the Greater Manchester Police at 01618569790, or alternatively on their 101 number.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

