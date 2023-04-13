Notification Settings

Flats plan for city centre listed building

By Joe SweeneyWolverhamptonPublished:

Plans to convert the upper floors of a historic building in Wolverhampton city centre have been submitted to the city council.

The grade II listed building in Dudley Street in Wolverhampton city centre when it was a patisserie, prior to China Cooking moving in. Photo: Thorne Architecture
Proposals to transform the three floors above China Cooking takeaway, located at 61 Dudley Street close to Queen Square, outline interior plans for one single-bedroom flat and two twin-bedroom flats.

The application to redevelop the mid-19th Century Grade II listed building, which falls within the St Peter’s ward, has been made by Jolyon Stickels of Colchester-based Investeq Ltd.

A statement from Thorne Architecture, the Wolverhampton-based agents acting on behalf of the company, said: “The existing building, which has five floors including a basement, dates back to around 1860 and was officially listed in 1992. Externally it is generally in good repair and the main alterations will be made internally.

“The proposals are to convert the three upper floors into three apartments, together with an additional fire escape door from the existing takeaway retail unit on the ground floor. The first, second and third floors were previously used as offices but have been redundant for a number of years.”

For many years the ground floor of the building was home to Druckers Vienna Patisserie and also Patisserie Valerie.

Council planning bosses will make a decision on the application in the near future.

Joe Sweeney

By Joe Sweeney

@JoeSweeneyLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Wolverhampton.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

