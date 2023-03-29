Musician ready to release his first self-written release

Anthony Green said he had decided it was the right time to begin recording his own material

Multi-instrumentalist Anthony Green has been playing in bands covering a range of artists for more than 40 years, most notably with Kick up the 80's, a regular at venues such as the Robin 2 in Bilston.

The 53-year-old from Codsall, who also works as a guitar teacher, has now taken time away from the band to write and record his own music for the first time at M2 Studios in Wolverhampton under the name AJ Green UK.

The first single "Before The End" comes out on all streaming services on Friday, March 31, with the album of the same name due later in the year, and Mr Green spoke about the process over the last two years.

Mr Green said: "I've enjoyed playing in tribute bands for the last 20 years, particularly with Kick up the 80's, but felt it was the right time to just do something original and record my own material, rather than just playing other people's songs.

"I wrote the album over the last two years and then booked time in the studios, which have performers like Jimmy Lee, Magnum and Rebecca Downs, and recorded the different songs.

"The first song has Rebecca Downs on it, as well as Andrew Perry doing the vocals, Martin Dolman from Kick up the 80's playing drums and other musicians such as Sophie Greene and Rick Benson being on the track.

"I play the rest of the instruments for the other songs on the album, which means playing bass guitar, guitar, vocals, keyboards and anything else."

Mr Green said it had been a great experience to try something of his own and said it took him back to when he first learned how to play the guitar.

He spoke about what people could expect from the single and from the album when it comes out.

He said: "It's going to be an eclectic mix of rock, funk and some progressive material, so there's all sorts of stuff on there.

"What I'm hoping to get from this is the chance to get some interest in the single through the streaming channels, then see what happens, although I'll still be playing with Kick up the 80's.