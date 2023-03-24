Wolverhampton College campus closed over police incident

Access to the college was restricted to vehicles so the decision was made to close the campus.

The college posted on social media at 7:25am: "Unfortunately Paget Road campus will be closed today.

"Students unable to attend lessons at Paget Road campus, please check your VLE area and Teams for update on work to complete from your tutors."

They also released the below statement which included more information.

The statement released by City of Wolverhampton College at 7:25am on Friday.

Wolverhampton Council posted a short statement on social media just after midnight: "Due to a police incident Paget Road is currently closed in both directions between its junctions with Tettenhall Road and Clark Road."

At 8:14am on Friday, West Midlands Roads confirmed that Paget Road is closed between the A41 Tettenhall Road and Clark Road due to an incident.

They also said there was a significant impact to Tettenhall Road with drivers being urged to allow extra time.