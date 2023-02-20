Council’s clear message on its vision for future improvements in Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton.

It is no secret the high street landscape has dramatically changed with retailers struggling up and down the country – not just in Wolverhampton.

Our recently updated Wolverhampton Investment Prospectus presents an ambitious plan and vision of how the city can grow.

It builds on investment already made by the Council in works to improve the city centre’s attractiveness and provide spaces people will enjoy; the development of the Commercial District around the Interchange, which is delivering jobs and has attracted the first Government department headquarters outside of London; and securing brownfield land for city centre living schemes like Canalside South where Legal & General Modular Homes will be developing 400 homes.

To deliver the transformation necessary after years of under-investment and the impact of the pandemic and a struggling economy, we need assurance of funding. Given that we are a Government Levelling Up priority city, it is therefore hugely disappointing that funding for our plans for investment in green growth and jobs was recently rejected.

Studies show that cities that have seen an increase in footfall post pandemic have done so by diversifying – adding to their retail offer with events and attractions, and by improving public spaces to create the infrastructure for these activities, as well as enhanced walking, cycling and dwell space.

It is this blended approach to investing in our city centre, new entertainment venues like Box Space and The Halls Wolverhampton – being run by world-class operator AEG Presents, on top of our cultural gems like the Grand Theatre and Art Gallery, and the new Council-led City Learning Quarter drawing in students of all ages, that will increase footfall by hundreds of thousands of people each year and boost the local economy by millions of pounds annually – prompting the private sector growth and investment necessary to bring empty premises back into use.

Footfall will be further boosted by the number of exciting new city centre living developments in Wolverhampton which are bringing former disused buildings back into use, including schemes at various stages like Crown House, Network House, Bond House, Gresham Chambers, Eagle Works, Beatties and Sunbeam Factory.