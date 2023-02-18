Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Choir calling for people to attend charity concert in Wolverhampton in aid of Smile For Joel

By Isabelle ParkinWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

An all-male choir in the Black Country have called for people to attend their upcoming concert in a bid to raise money for charity.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 13/02/23.Ken Crane, David Fyfe, Keith Moss and Steve Waltho from the Gentlemen Songsters, along with Steve Saul from Smile 4 Joel, and Carolyn Smith and Louise Taylor from TP Squared, get set for th charity concert at Springdale Methodist Church, Wolverhampton..
WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 13/02/23.Ken Crane, David Fyfe, Keith Moss and Steve Waltho from the Gentlemen Songsters, along with Steve Saul from Smile 4 Joel, and Carolyn Smith and Louise Taylor from TP Squared, get set for th charity concert at Springdale Methodist Church, Wolverhampton..

The Gentlemen Songsters, who rehearse at Stream Road Methodist Church in Kingswinford, are set to perform in April to fundraise for Wednesbury-based organisation, Smile for Joel.

The choir, which is made up of more than 60 members, have been working towards the concert for the past two months, which will see money raised for the charity that supports families who are victims of murder and terrorism.

Steve Waltho, former deputy mayor of Dudley and member of the choir, said: "The concert will give a greater awareness of the charity and what it does, and raise some funds for it."

And the event – which is sponsored by design agency TP Squared who are based in Wombourne – will also be streamed live on YouTube on the night for a donation fee of £5.

David Fyfe, organiser and member of the group, said: "Last year's concert was a great success and we look forward to entertaining the audience with a wide range of songs, old and new."

The concert will take place on April 21 at 7.30pm at the Springdale Methodist Church in Penn and people can buy tickets at gentlemensongsters.com/event/sing-for-joel/

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Wolverhampton entertainment
Entertainment
What's On
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News