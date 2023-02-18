Choir calling for people to attend charity concert in Wolverhampton in aid of Smile For Joel

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 13/02/23.Ken Crane, David Fyfe, Keith Moss and Steve Waltho from the Gentlemen Songsters, along with Steve Saul from Smile 4 Joel, and Carolyn Smith and Louise Taylor from TP Squared, get set for th charity concert at Springdale Methodist Church, Wolverhampton..

The Gentlemen Songsters, who rehearse at Stream Road Methodist Church in Kingswinford, are set to perform in April to fundraise for Wednesbury-based organisation, Smile for Joel.

The choir, which is made up of more than 60 members, have been working towards the concert for the past two months, which will see money raised for the charity that supports families who are victims of murder and terrorism.

Steve Waltho, former deputy mayor of Dudley and member of the choir, said: "The concert will give a greater awareness of the charity and what it does, and raise some funds for it."

And the event – which is sponsored by design agency TP Squared who are based in Wombourne – will also be streamed live on YouTube on the night for a donation fee of £5.

David Fyfe, organiser and member of the group, said: "Last year's concert was a great success and we look forward to entertaining the audience with a wide range of songs, old and new."