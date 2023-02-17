The Government-backed trial – the first of its kind in England – will see people given free fitness trackers linked to the Better Health: Rewards app.

And Ministers have made £3 million available for incentives if users meet weekly challenges and improve their diet and physical activity behaviours.

The trial will see people collect points over 20 weeks for each goal they complete, which can be exchanged for cinema tickets, clothes or food vouchers.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: "The launch of the new Better Health: Rewards app today in Wolverhampton will help us see how we can empower people to make healthy changes to their lifestyle.

"The pilot is an opportunity to explore how we can further harness technology to support people to improve their physical health, prevent illnesses before they develop, and help to ease pressure on the NHS.

"I would encourage all adults in Wolverhampton to download the app today to improve their wellbeing and start earning exciting rewards."

The free app will generate personalised health goals for every participant - such as increasing their step count or eating more fruit and vegetables – in line with the Chief Medical Officer’s Physical Activity Guidelines and the Eatwell Guide for a health balanced diet.

It will include budget-friendly tips to support residents to develop healthier habits and the challenges have been designed to be completed anywhere, with no gym required.

National supermarkets including Sainsbury's, Aldi, Morrisons, Tesco and Asda will be participating in the scheme. And hundreds of other rewards are on offer from the likes of Argos, Primark, M&S, John Lewis and Curry's.

Gyms and leisure centres across Wolverhampton including PureGym, Places Leisure, Complexions and WV Active are offering vouchers and discounts, and users can also swap points for cinema tickets or family activities.

Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson said: "I welcome this £3 million Government investment into Wolverhampton. As someone who piled on the pounds during lockdown I know it can be difficult to get back to a healthy weight.

"Keeping active means we live longer, healthier, happier lives and we also reduce pressure on the NHS. If this app helps people make better choices then I think the trial is worthwhile."

The pilot is being delivered by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities in partnership with Wolverhampton Council – and has benefited from expert advice from Sir Keith Mills, pioneer of leading reward programmes Airmiles and Nectar.

Wolverhampton was appointed for the trial after an expression of interest – due to one third of the city being classed as physically inactive, with a below-average number of adults eating their five-a-day.

Councillor Ian Brookfield, leader of Wolverhampton Council, said: "We are working hard to improve the overall health of everyone in Wolverhampton by providing innovative solutions which can help our residents get more active.

"We are already making significant progress in tackling physical inactivity, improving infrastructure and making environmental changes to enable people to be more active, and we are delighted to be working with the Department for Health and Social Care and HeadUp on this important pilot programme to see whether offering incentives can help people make positive changes to improve their health and wellbeing.

“This is an incredible opportunity for the people of Wolverhampton, so please sign up today!"