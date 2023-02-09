"We like living here!" Wolverhampton residents hit back at negative national story

Andy Palmer, Clifford Miller and Jason Latchford love their home town

Many spoke of their vibrancy their local neighbourhoods and how safe they feel in their home town, however, some were quick to point to anti-social behaviour and drug addicts wandering around the streets.

Clifford Miller, 58, from Oxley, defended Wolverhampton.

He said: "I like Wolverhampton, always have, always will. You can keep your London town, I like the pace of life up here in Wolverhampton. London is like a toilet bowl compared to Wolverhampton. The thing is with with city, there might not be the opportunities but if you are entrepreneurial you can succeed.

"I have lived in a lot of places and can say now that I appreciate Wolverhampton for what it is, it is home. I know plenty of people who have left only to come back defeated and feeling vulnerable, and it does not take long for it to make a difference."

Jason Latchford, 47, from Pendeford, said: "You only have one home, and Wolverhampton is mine. I like the place, I have always felt safe, always liked the people. Wolverhampton is easy to criticise but I am proud to be from the city."

Andy Palmer, 51, from Oxley, said: "Wolverhampton is all I've known so I can't compare it to other places but I like living here, its my home, I like lots of people from here and there is a lot of things to do. A few things could be better in Wolverhampton but it is no way one of the worst places to live in the country."

Helder Silva, aged 39, from London, has only recently sampled the delights of Wolverhampton.

He said: "I've only been a few days and the place seems nice enough. People have made me laugh, there are plenty of shops, it certainly is not scary or unsafe."

Nick Roberts, age 37, from Bushbury, said: "Wolverhampton is getting better, I remember when it was the worst place in England to live but they have pulled all the horrible tower blocks down and replaced them with nice places. Look hoe the town centre has been rebuilt, there is nothing rubbish about that, the place will look brilliant when it is finished."

However, Demi Daykin, from Heathtown, 28, is unimpressed with Wolverhampton.