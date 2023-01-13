Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rush hour cancellations on the railway at Wolverhampton due to damage to the overhead electric wires

By Mark MorrisWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

There were problems on the railway between Wolverhampton and Penkridge on Friday morning.

The disruption was affecting trains passing through Wolverhampton Station (Stock Image).
The disruption was affecting trains passing through Wolverhampton Station (Stock Image).

Fewer trains were able to run on some lines due to damage to the overhead electric wires, according to West Midlands Railway.

They said services running through Wolverhampton and Penkridge stations may be cancelled, with the disruption expected to last until 10am.

Passengers were advised to use alternative routes where possible.

West Midlands Railway said: "National Express West Midlands are accepting passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.

"National Express West Midlands accepting tickets between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New St.

"Midland Metro are accepting passengers via any reasonable route until further notice," the advice continued.

"Rail Replacement Coaches are accepting passengers between Wolverhampton and Crewe in both directions until further notice".

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Penkridge
Staffordshire
Transport
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News