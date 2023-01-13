Rush hour cancellations on the railway at Wolverhampton due to damage to the overhead electric wires

The disruption was affecting trains passing through Wolverhampton Station (Stock Image).

Fewer trains were able to run on some lines due to damage to the overhead electric wires, according to West Midlands Railway.

They said services running through Wolverhampton and Penkridge stations may be cancelled, with the disruption expected to last until 10am.

Passengers were advised to use alternative routes where possible.

West Midlands Railway said: "National Express West Midlands are accepting passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.

"National Express West Midlands accepting tickets between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New St.

"Midland Metro are accepting passengers via any reasonable route until further notice," the advice continued.