Bike ride from Wolverhampton to Wales raises record £200,000 for charities

Pictured front are riders Sam Graham and Greg Evans with fellow cyclists and organisers Scott and Kate Howard

The Aberdovey Bike Ride, which sets off from West Park, Wolverhampton, returned in June last year after a gap of two years due to the pandemic.

Around 500 cyclists signed up to the event, which it has now been revealed raised more than £200,000 for around 100 local and national charities.

Greg Evans, who is on the organising committee, said: "It was the first event since the break for Covid so it was a really good turnout.

"The money raised is quite extraordinary.

"We allow the riders to raise money for their own nominated charity. We've supported about 100 charities in last year's ride.

"Those are a mix of national and local charities.

"Every single rider puts in an extraordinary effort to not only do the ride but raise the money.

"I'm proud of what everyone has done."

He said 2022 had been a record year for fundraising, adding: "We've raised £1.5 million overall since it started and 2023 will be the 30th anniversary."

The next ride will take place on June 16, with two routes to choose from.

The bike rides are around 100 miles and 125 miles.

The 2023 event can cater for a maximum of 700 cyclists, who are each asked to raise a minimum of £100 in sponsorship.