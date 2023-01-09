Notification Settings

School celebrating after work completed on extension

By James Vukmirovic

Pupils and teachers are celebrating the successful completion of a £1m-plus expansion of their school.

Back row, left to right, Early Years Foundation Stage Lead Practitioner Laura Benbow, Headteacher Rachel Kilmister, Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Work Councillor Chris Burden and Brenda Wile, Wolverhampton Council's Deputy Director of Education, celebrate the opening of new classrooms with pupils at St Bartholomew’s CE Primary School.
A new, purpose-built block has been provided for Reception and Nursery pupils at St Bartholomew’s CE Primary School in Penn, while internal refurbishments have been carried out to the old nursery and reception areas.

The school hall has also been extended.

The work has increased the number of places at the Ofsted Outstanding-rated school from 315 to 420 and means that, by September 2027, the school will be able to take up to 60 children in each year group.

Councillor Chris Burden, Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Work, said: "We have been delighted to work in partnership with the St Bartholomew’s CE Multi Academy Trust on this important project.

"St Bartholomew's CE Primary School is very popular with families and is heavily oversubscribed, and these additional places will help ensure more families are allocated their preferred school."

Headteacher Rachael Kilmister said: "We are absolutely delighted with our new Early Years building.

"The modern, purpose-built design has enhanced our provision further as the space enables all aspects of the Early Years Foundation Stage curriculum to be delivered and accessed seamlessly.

"The youngest children who attend our school will benefit immensely and it is wonderful to see them learning and playing in such a fantastic environment."

