2023: Cautious optimism the mood at start of new year in Wolverhampton

Bella Rafferty and Taylor Hamilton both said it was a difficult time, but felt they could do what they wanted to do in 2023

With the cost of living crisis and prices rising, there has been a feeling of pessimism from many people about the end of 2022, following on from nearly two years of Covid uncertainty.

However, as the phrase goes, "New year, new me", and for a lot of people, the start of 2023 may produce a new feeling of optimism, of the thoughts of better times ahead.

It's also a time for people to think about New Years resolutions, possibly setting themselves targets for the year around fitness, education or financially.

For people working and shopping in Wolverhampton, the new year felt like a time to look ahead and, albeit with a sense of caution, feel good about the months ahead.

Councillor Simon Bennett said he was looking forward to seeing what comes in 2023

Bushbury North Councillor Simon Bennett was one of those taking a lunch break in the city centre and he said he was looking forward to the year ahead.

He said: "I'm looking forward to it as it's a new year and there's lots of new stuff coming up this year and lots of new opportunities and I think it's a good time for us to all get back on track as a country and a city.

"I thought about New Year's resolutions, but I always think they are a bit of a soft thing and if you focus on those things when there is so much stuff going on, then you can lose focus on things, so I'll just carry on as normal and take challenges as they come.

"I don't have a lot of fears about this year as I don't plan long term and I take each day as it comes."

For some of the older people shopping in the city centre, the winter has been a harsh time with the cost of living and the substantial rise in energy prices.

Janet Morgan said she hoped to travel more this year

However, for 79-year-old Janet Morgan from Kidderminster, the start of a new year had filled her with a sense of optimism.

She said: "I do feel optimistic about 2023 as we've had such a bad spell, we can only hope for it to get better.

"I don't keep many New Year's resolutions about giving things up, but I'm hoping to stay well and keep on travelling.

"I think things will start to settle down and I think it will start to become better for people."

The cost of living crisis has affected people of all ages, with younger people being left with increased potential issues with finding work and getting on the property ladder.

For 18-year-old Taylor Hamilton and 17-year-old Bella Rafferty from Bushbury, the future was uncertain, but both had hopes of a better year and getting on with what they wanted to do.

Taylor said: "It's a difficult question to answer about how I feel about 2023 because I was looking at moving out this year, but inflation and the cost of living has made things a bit harder.

"However, I do have resolutions, such as getting more money and looking for a job, which will be harder as there are less out there, but I will do my best this year."

Bella said: "I feel more hopeful this year as I'm looking to go to university in Gloucester or Liverpool, but I do feel like there's a lot of pressure on people due to energy bills and cost of living.