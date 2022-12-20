Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl from Wolverhampton

#MISSING | Have you seen Isha?



The 17-year-old was last seen in #Wolverhampton and is also known to visit #Birmingham.



Isha is 5ft 3ins and wearing an oversized hooded jacket - black with red writing - joggers and white trainers.



If you see her, call 999 quoting PID 401710. pic.twitter.com/4E5JjUHXHn