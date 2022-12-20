Notification Settings

Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl from Wolverhampton

WolverhamptonPublished:

Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who has gone missing from Wolverhampton.

Have you seen Isha?

Isha is described as being 5ft 3inches tall, and was last seen wearing an oversized hooded jacket - black with red writing.

She was also wearing joggers and white trainers.

The teenager was last seen in Wolverhampton but is also known to visit Birmingham.

If you see her, police are asking people to call 999, quoting PID 401710.

