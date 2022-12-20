Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl from Wolverhampton

Isha is described as being 5ft 3inches tall, and was last seen wearing an oversized hooded jacket - black with red writing.
She was also wearing joggers and white trainers.
The teenager was last seen in Wolverhampton but is also known to visit Birmingham.
If you see her, police are asking people to call 999, quoting PID 401710.
#MISSING | Have you seen Isha?— Wolverhampton Police (@WolvesPolice) December 20, 2022
