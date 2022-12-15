Big friendly book treat from McDonalds

Ash Raju and Kay Edwards present the books to Graiseley councillors Jacqueline Sweetman and Asha Mattu

Staff at McDonald's, in Lea Road, Penn, purchased hundreds of books which will will be tucked into Christmas parcels to be distributed to the needy.

Councillors Asha Mattu and Jacqueline Sweetman, of in Wolverhampton's Graiseley ward, took collection of almost 350 copies from branch owner Ash Raju at a special presentation.

The books including Roald Dahl's classic The BFG will be given away through the Elias Mattu Foundation's food bank project.

Councillor Mattu says: "Ash the owner grew up in Wolverhampton and has returned. He reached out to us as Graiseley councillors and said that he wanted to do something for the community and the food bank.

"That's how he came to donate 340 children's books. Books are good for children to get hold of as they're not reading them anymore. They're looking at devices and tablets. Also for us, it's showing good Christmas spirit amid all this darkness and gloom."