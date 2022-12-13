Notification Settings

Metro services suspended between Wolverhampton and Wednesbury due to broken-down tram

By Adam Smith

The West Midlands Metro is closed between Wolverhampton and Wednesbury after a tram broke down.

A Metro tram has broken down

With a rail strike underway, the metro system has been taking extra strain from passengers getting around the West Midlands.

West Midlands Metro tweeted at 1.38pm: "Due to a broken down tram, trams are unable to run between between Wednesbury Parkway and Wolverhampton St George's. Engineers are on the way to assess the situation.

"A shuttle tram will be available on Platform 2 from Wednesbury Parkway to Priestfield. A shuttle tram will be available from Platform 1 from Priestfield to Wolverhampton St George's."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

