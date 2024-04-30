Revealed: Places in the Black Country ranked the least dog friendly holiday spots in the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

New research from outdoor guides at The Hunting Terrain – a website that shares knowledge and expertise on wildlife and outdoor activities – has revealed which UK spots are the least accessible 'staycation' destinations for dog owners.

The results are based on the availability of dog-friendly amenities in each location, such as pubs, cafes, shops, and hotels – the places with more dog-friendly amenities was given a higher ranking, with numbers scaled to reflect the area size.

Sites that were used to determine results were Airbnb.co.uk. Booking.com, and Dogfriendly.co.uk.

The data was then ranked on a scale of zero to 10, with zero representing the least desirable and 10 the most desirable values. The total score for each entry was calculated, resulting in an overall index score out of 100.

Eastbourne, on the southern coast, was named as the best staycation destination in the UK for travelling with a dog. The town has 35 dog-friendly pubs, 57 shops, and 35 cafes and restaurants that allow dogs in. It was given a score of 78.06.

However, the findings show that– out of 92 towns and cities in the country – the worst place to take a dog with you is to Wolverhampton. The city is said to have 'almost zero' dog-friendly hotels, cafes, or restaurants, resulting in an overall score of 19.54.

Dudley was found to be the third least dog-friendly place in the UK, thanks to a 'lack of amenities' that allow you to come in with your dog. There are still three hotels listed as being pet-friendly however, so at least there would be a few places to stay. For a stay-cation with a dog, Dudley was given a score of 21.66 out of 100.

West Bromwich was one of the better scorers in the region but still the tenth-worst place in the country that dog-owners could visit. It was given a score of 25.15.

Ethan King, spokesperson for The Hunting Terrain, said: "It comes as no surprise to me that seaside towns and cities would rank highest on our list of dog-friendly staycation destinations.

"People love taking their dogs to the beach, and you’re more likely to find restaurants and cafes on the sea front that are more relaxed around pet owners. However, that doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to find a good holiday spot away from the beach.

"When finding somewhere to travel to with your dog, just remember to do your research on whether there are going to be restaurants, pubs, shops, and even hotels that will allow you to bring your dog inside.

"It’s also super helpful to ensure that your dog is trained and non-reactive so that it is well-behaved whilst in these settings. Otherwise, you run the risk of being asked to leave, even if the venue is dog-friendly."

More information can be found at thehuntingterrain.com.