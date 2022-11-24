New lease of life for landmark derelict pub in Wolverhampton after 22 years boarded up

Scaffolding in place hints at a new life for the pub.

After 22 years spent boarded up with no signs of life and its prominent position on Birmingham Road heading into the city, residents have often wondered what the future holds for the well-known landmark.

But now, it seems the old and damaged pub building is finally on the road to refurbishment with the recent installation of scaffolding hinting at a new life for the once-thriving local.

A spokesperson for Wolverhampton Council said: "We understand the scaffolding has gone up with the intention of restoring the building and bringing the pub back into use."

A look inside...

In 2019, a fire ripped through the derelict building, spreading to both floors and requiring 20 firefighters to tackle it. Two men had to be led to safety but were not harmed.

Locally listed in 2009, the Foresters Arms is described as 'a Tudor revival building with a big gable, in red-brown brick with what are probably stone bands painted white'.

The Tudor revival building has been neglected for years.

The description continues: "It has some interesting detail, such as the entrances with tall narrow lights flanking the doors, which may show the hand of the architect George A. Boswell of Glasgow. It has townscape importance, being in a prominent position on a corner on a main route into the city centre."

George Boswell was the architect for a lot of the buildings in Wolverhampton, such as the locally listed Five Princess Street, 1933 – originally the headquarters for the Staffordshire Building Society, described on the local list as 'another fine example of the architecture of the period with landmark quality'.