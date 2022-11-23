Notification Settings

Police appeal over missing 15-year-old girl with links to Wolverhampton

WolverhamptonPublished:

Police have appealed for information over a missing 15-year-old girl with links to Wolverhampton.

Missing 15-year-old Charlie McCloskey.
Officers are concerned over the safety of Charlie McCloskey, from Ashbourne, who was last seen just before 8am on Friday, November 18. She has links to the Wolverhampton area.

Charlie, who is 5ft 4ins tall with long mousey brown hair, was last seen wearing a navy Nike hoodie, blue ripped jeans and black and white Nike trainers.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police by calling 101 or getting in touch through Facebook or Twitter, quoting the reference 506-181122

