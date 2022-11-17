Charity and business chiefs welcome autumn statement but concerns remain

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

Mr Hunt announced a string of decisions – including further support payments and help for business rates costs – on Thursday as part of the Autumn Statement.

And whilst the package has been mainly supported, calls have been made for "more detail" over some policies whilst charities have warned people will struggle.

Monica Shafaq, CEO of The Kaleidoscope Plus Group based in West Bromwich, said: “There is no doubt that the current economic crisis is impacting people’s mental health across the UK.

“We know from experience that money worries, unmanageable debt, and the fear of putting food on the table or putting the heating on will cause a rise in mental health problems and demand for our services.

“Whilst the Government may have pledged more (or sustained) levels of income in some areas, the nation’s mental health services were already stretched, with many reaching breaking point following the pandemic. The voluntary sector and in particular social care, sees little funding and tends to be the first to have its funding cut, without consideration for the impact this has on our communities. This will in turn put additional strain on mental health charities who aren’t seeing those funding streams come through and leave those struggling with their emotional health and wellbeing without the necessary support they need and deserve, at the time they need it most.

“At Kaleidoscope Plus Group we are working hard to help remove the stigma that surrounds mental health, and we provide a range of services across the UK, but the Government also has a responsibility to facilitate the funding required to be able to provide much needed sustainable services.”

Meanwhile Sarah Moorhouse, CEO of the Black Country Chamber of Commerce, said businesses are already "deferring key decisions" about investment and their priorities amid the recession.

"Tackling this requires practical decisions which enable growth," she said. "A key indicator of today’s measures will be the response of the markets. In September and October, we saw what happens when fiscal policy and market forces are misaligned which made it harder for many businesses and households already dealing with a combination of issues including escalating energy costs, rising inflation and higher interest rates.

“While the term tax rise was largely absent from today’s announcements, businesses will be concerned about the level of so-called stealth taxes. For high energy users such as our manufacturers throughout the region, measures which will help them become more energy efficient, reduce their costs and help them achieve net zero will be welcomed.

"Further growth priorities which help businesses connect through commitments to infrastructure projects should be received positively and we hope the Black Country will benefit from the on-going levelling up agenda as key decisions are devolved locally.

“As a region of innovators, makers and entrepreneurs’ regulatory reforms which focus on key sectors will be watched keenly by our businesses along with a commitment to invest in R&D.

“With several decisions deferred or taking place over the next years and after the general election, the government appears to be balancing measures to deal with the pain being experienced right now with a hope that economic conditions improve over the next few years.