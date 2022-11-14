Robert Plant shows new Wolves boss a Whole Lotta Love

Robert Plant meets new Wolves Manager Julen Lopetegui (Picture: WWFC)

The pair were all smiles when they met at the Molineux on Saturday for Wolves' final game before the World Cup break.

The Led Zeppelin front man presented the new manager with a vinyl disk after hearing the Spaniard was a massive fan.

The legendary rocker signed a copy of Physical Graffiti which was released in 1975 and includes classics Kashmir, The Wanton Song and Custard Pie.

One song which the new manager will hope will be a theme of the remainder of Wolves, who remain rooted to the bottom of the table, is Trampled Under Foot as a reinvigorated team will hopefully conquer all before them.

The Wolf Pack posted a picture on Facebook of Plant presenting the former goalkeeper and Sevilla FC manager with the album at Molineux on Saturday when Wolves lost 2-0 to league leader Arsenal.

The Wolf Pack posted: "Julen Lopetegui met Robert Plant yesterday and he handed him a signed vinyl disk after it emerged our new manager is a big fan of Led Zeppelin."

Fans shared their own memories of seeing Robert Plant, who lives near Belbroughton, at various Wolves matches throughout the decades.

David Southgate said: "For those who might wonder if Planty is a genuine fan. I sat next to him at Hereford Utd when they beat us 2 0 in the 4th division

"Next time l saw him was on live aid a few months later in Philadelphia."