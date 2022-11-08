Wolverhampton takeaway given zero hygiene rating after inspectors found no antibacterial cleaning supplies or hot water

Brickkiln Chip Shop and Cafe was given a zero food rating for hygiene

Brickkiln Cafe & Chip Shop on 98 Great Brickkiln Street, Wolverhampton, was handed a zero out of five hygiene rating on September 8.

It came after an inspection was carried out following a previous visit in which matters had been raised, but on arrival, the hygiene inspector found that the issues had not been addressed or maintained and standards had actually declined.

The full report has been issued by Wolverhampton Council, and it lists a number of issues which contributed to the lowest rating possible of zero out of five.

The report states: "The food handlers present had not received an adequate level of food hygiene training and had been left unsupervised to prepare high risk foods.

"Their knowledge was particularly poor in regard to temperature control and allergens.

"The hot water to the wash hand basin had not been switched on at the time of the visit, therefore staff had not been using the wash hand basin to wash their hands.

"Additionally there was a lack of soap to wash hands and the hand towel being used was in a very dirty condition.

"There was no antibacterial spray available at the premises at all.

"There were a lot of cleaning spray bottles available, however these were for removing grease or dirty stainless steel and not for removing bacteria.

"The lack of antibacterial was very concerning as your method of cleaning would not remove any bacteria from surfaces."

The report then states that a bottle of spray was purchased during the hygiene visit from a neighbouring shop.

Further details add that the knowledge of allergens of food handlers was very poor and they were unable to provide any information regarding allergens in products, or knew how to check what allergens were contained in products.

Due to this an allergen stop agreement was served at the time.

The whole inspection details how cooked food was placed into a hot food holding range but the section of the range was not turned on, meaning the cooked food including sausages, chicken and kebabs were being held at a temperature below the required 63 degrees Celsius or above, or placed into a fridge.

As a result of this, the food was in left in perfect conditions for bacteria to grow and this then put the safety of the food and customers eating it, at risk.

Cooked turkey was also being placed with unwashed vegetables, creating risk of cross contamination, whilst the conditions of the preparation rooms were described as being in poor condition, with food debris underneath all equipment, damaged walls and floor tiles.

The Express & Star visited the establishment to get a comment from the owner, and called the business, but it was closed with signs saying it is 'closed until further notice for refurbishment'.

Wolverhampton council confirmed that the food business has had hygiene inspections previously in November 2021, January earlier this year and then again on September 8, and it will have another reinspection later this month.