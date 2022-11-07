Plans revised for major city housing scheme at Victorian factory

The Eagle Works building viewed from Alexandra Street.

Planning permission was granted in May for a scheme for 48 apartments at the Eagle Works, on the corner of Great Brickkiln Street and Alexandra Street.

Now the developers have returned with a revised set of plans, featuring a new parking layout, changes to landscaping and altered room dimensions.

A statement accompanying the plans, submitted by Next Phase, says the main difference will be that the flats will be brought up to National Space Standards, which are "considered to be an appropriate provision of space for the benefit of the attractiveness of the site for the marketplace, but also to provide a quality provision for the occupiers of the property".

It adds: "The original application sought to accord with the city council’s own amenity and space standards for housing; that which sits substantially below National Space Standards when reviewed collectively."

The parking layout will be changed, allowing the number of available spaces to increase from 46 to 48, while landscaping will also be revamped.

The statement says the changes will "bring forward an improved quality of scheme".

It says that by complying with National Space Standards the scheme will be "more financially viable and attractive to the marketplace". It will also maintain "an intention of a high quality conversion development that retains the aspects of heritage value associated with the existing building," the statement adds.

Under the scheme, a three-storey extension will be added to the rear of the main building. Existing extensions will be demolished and the existing asbestos sheeted roof will be stripped off and replaced with a new cement fibre slate roof.