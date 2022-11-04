Slade's Noddy Holder returns to studio to contribute to charity singles

Noddy Holder in the studio. Photo: Facebook

The Walsall-born singer, who topped the charts in 1973 with Slade's Merry Xmas Everybody, returned back to the studio in aid of The Cancer Awareness Trust.

The 76-year-old singer, who remains a fan favourite across the region, narrates a diary entry by a First World War soldier after the Christmas Day truce of 1914.

But whilst Noddy does not lend his vocals to the track, he instead reads lines including: "The brutal war had stopped. There was no noise, no screams, just silence".

It forms part of a collection of singles featuring 50 stars including Glenn Close, Sinead O'Connor, Cillian Murphy along with Birmingham's own Ozzy Osbourne.

The album is being released next year although a number of singles will be released before the full album launch – including Noddy's single – in aid of promoting The Cancer Platform, from The Cancer Awareness Trust, which is a free-to-use website and app for everyone affected by cancer.

Tony Colville, managing director of The Cancer Awareness Trust, said Noddy was chosen due to him being the "voice of Christmas", according to national reports.

It is said Noddy wanted to support the cause due to Slade bassist and Wolverhampton's own Jim Lea, and fellow city-born Slade drummer Don Powell, having both battled the disease.

The official release by The Evamore Project, on behalf of the charity, could mark a frantic push to claim the coveted Christmas number one spot – which has been held down by social media star Ladbaby over the last four years.

Meanwhile David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds are also vying for the festive top spot with a sleigh bells-enhanced version of Three Lions, coinciding with the World Cup starting up in Qatar later this month.

Slade's last-ever number one in the UK was the well-known "Merry Xmas Everybody" song in 1973 which features the famous vocals "It's Chriiiiiiiiiistmas" – and has remained a festive favourite for many.

Meanwhile last month it was revealed Noddy had been invited by Stourbridge-born Steve Homer, boss of promoter AEG presents which has taken over the Civic Halls in Wolverhampton, to return and play opening night.

But whilst the 76-year-old singer said he was "too old" for that, he said he would "definitely be coming along" to the opening night – and told Mr Homer some of the best moments he'd ever had were performing at the venue. Mr Homer added: "As soon as I mentioned the civic, Noddy's eyes lit up."