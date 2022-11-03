Notification Settings

Rail line met with closure due to trespassers on line

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished:

Rail travellers were left facing delays after a major line was closed due to trespassers.

The line between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton was closed while trespassers were removed from the line

The West Coast Mainline was closed in both directions between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton after the trespassers were discovered at around 1.16pm.

It meant services to Coseley, Tipton, Dudley Port, Sandwell and Dudley, Smethwick Galton Bridge and Smethwick Rolfe Street were either delayed or cancelled, with other services diverted via Tame Bridge Parkway.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railways said: "Due to trespassers on the railway between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton, all lines are blocked."

The line was cleared and reopened about 30 minutes later, with all services returning to normal.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

