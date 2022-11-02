Dog saved after falling down the rabbit hole.

Members of Staffordshire Fire and Rescue with Cheddar and owners.

Firefighters of Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Woodford Lane, Trysull at around 5:30pm last Monday to reports of a trapped dog.

Fire crews from Cannock and Wombourne worked alongside Cannock Unimog (Animal Rescue Unit) to retrieve Cheddar, the puppy, who had became lodged after falling into the rabbit hole.

Sarah Coulson, one of Cheddar's owners, said: "We would like to express our thanks to the firefighters for the efforts they put in to help retrieve Cheddar. The crews showed amazing commitment throughout and I can't begin to thank them enough."

The crews spent six hours digging holes around the grounds hoping to find the puppy, but even after digging the holes, there was still no signs of Cheddar.

With growing concerns about the dog, the family returned at 6am Tuesday morning to find cheddar standing by one of the holes dug up by the fire crews.

Station Manager Leigh Richards, said: "Crews worked extremely hard, and it was very pleasing to see Cheddar was okay.