Safety fears over heavy lorries using narrow lanes

Wakeley Hill in Penn, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View

Penn councillors Stephanie Haynes and Paul Singh say they have been inundated with reports from worried homeowners about large heavy lorries routinely using Wakeley Hill and Pennwood Lane to reach a depot located just across the Wolverhampton border.

Councillor Haynes said: “Both myself and Councillor Singh are increasingly concerned about the many reports that we are both receiving in relation to articulated lorries using Wakeley Hill to access Pennwood Lane just beyond.

“Both roads are long and narrow in parts and Wakeley Hill, which is largely residential, is often parked up due to many residents not having driveways or off-road parking.

“My understanding is that the lorries are using this route to reach a depot somewhere at the bottom of Pennwood Lane, just into South Staffs. A lot of residents have got in touch and are – quite rightly – very worried about the safety aspect of this.

“The idea that articulated lorries can safely navigate this road is very alarming. This is an accident waiting to happen. Only the other day two lorries got stuck trying to pass one another,” she added.

“The reports I have received suggest that these lorries are accessing premises beyond Pennwood Lane that are being used as a distribution depot. I will be asking South Staffordshire Council to investigate this as a matter of urgency to help us – along with Wolverhampton City Council – to address what is a very worrying safety issue.”

Councillor Singh said: “Wakeley Hill is a historic road and therefore very narrow – and due to its layout it is frequently parked up on both sides. The very nature of the road makes it difficult enough for even smaller vehicles, cars etc, to navigate their way along there.

“In fact, not too long ago there was quite a serious accident involving two cars right at the top. And because it’s a hill, a lot of vehicles coming up over the brow of it don’t know what’s on the other side.

"So with articulated lorries trying to get along there now it is – as my colleague rightly says – an accident waiting to happen.