Take a look inside new bar based in historic Wolverhampton building

The Edwardian Grade II-listed Midland Bank Premises in Lichfield Street, next to the city's art gallery, has opened up as a venue known as "Bank".

The property had been occupied by clothing retailers Diffusion in recent years, with those behind the project jumping at the opportunity to take it on.

A spokesman for Bank said: "When one of the most beautiful historic buildings in Wolverhampton became available we jumped at the opportunity to create a different and exciting venue for Wolverhampton adding growth to the city.

"With a varied mix of live performances taking to the stage every Friday, Saturday and Sunday showcasing acts from all over the UK, there really is something for everyone here at Bank.

Providing live music, entertainment, cabaret and dancers with a variety of drinks options including a selection of mouth watering cocktails, ales and lagers we believe our customers are in for a night to remember.

"We are overjoyed with the feedback we have received from our customers thus far following our opening weekend and can’t wait to welcome many more clientèle through our doors in the upcoming months."

The venue will be opening seven days a week from December and will offer a breakfast, lunch and evening menu alongside Christmas party packages including a special festive menu for them.

The building itself was used as a bank since around 1910 and was granted listed status in 1975 before closing more than 20 years later. It was later taken on Diffusion which has since vacated the premises.