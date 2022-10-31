Five people taken to hospital after crash in Coseley

Emergency services were called to the crash involving two cars in Birmingham New Road just before 7.10pm on Sunday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent three ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car to the scene.

The fire service had to cut someone free from one of the vehicles and a total of five people were treated at the scene for injuries not believed to be serious.

They were then taken to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton.

A WMAS spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered two cars that had been in collision with a total of seven occupants.

“One of the patients was trapped in their car and had to be cut free with assistance from the fire service.

“In total, ambulance staff assessed and treated five patients, all of whom were treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to New Cross Hospital.