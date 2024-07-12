Distraught volunteers turn detectives after heartless theft from Coseley Railway Station

Around 2am on Monday morning thieves crowbarred and unscrewed the fixed hanging baskets which had brightened up the platform for 10 years.

Volunteers who have transformed the station into one of the most colourful in the Midlands have turned detectives to track down the thieves.

Nat Partridge told the Express & Star: "We are all devastated, sad and angry. Two men stole the four big iron hanging baskets that adorned the waiting room on platform two.

"We had just spent a lot of money refilling them with plants. We can’t believe someone would do this to our lovely station. We work so hard on here and getting funding is even harder now we get no lottery money.