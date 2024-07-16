Dramatic photo shows bus on fire on busy road linking Wolverhampton and Dudley

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The blaze broke out at the back on the single-decker vehicle as it travelled along Birmingham New Road, Coseley, on Tuesday afternoon.

One photo showed the vehicle well alight, while others showed the blackened remains after firefighters had extinguished the flames.

Posting on the facebook group, Spotted Woodcross and Surrounding, it shared a worrying image showing plumes of smoke bellowing from a huge fire as bystanders looked on and emergency services worked to resolve the incident.

The post said: "Bus fire on Birmingham New Road, just up passed Roseville. Advise is avoidance of the area please. Fire and police in attendance."

Image: Joy Towersey/Spotted Woodcross and Surrounding/Facebook

In an update on X, formerly Twitter, National Express West Midlands shared the diversion explaining that it was due to a fire that had broken out on Birmingham New Road.

In the post, it said that the 8, X8 to Birmingham were diverting via Mason Street, Park Street and Sedgley Road, today, July 16.

Image: Express & Star

West Midlands Fire Service said crews from Tipton and Dudley were called just after 3pm and spent around two hours at the scene.

A spokesperon put the cause down as accidental.