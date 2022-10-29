See homes in Wolverhampton worth from £100,000 up to £1million on the market

The fixer-upper property for £200,000 on Park Avenue. Photo: RightMove

Those who have the cash to hunt for a new home – or something to add to their portfolio – can look no further than the city to find their property.

For £100,000 in Wolverhampton, people will be able to snap up seven properties – with one of them being a converted former girls grammar school situated in Bilston.

The £100,000 Lowbridge Walk property. Photo: Rightmove

Buyers can take on the leasehold for the ground-floor apartment on Lowbridge Walk in the "prestigious gated development" which comprises of an entrance hall, open plan lounge and kitchen, double bedroom and a bathroom, an allocated parking space and "delightful communal grounds".

It adds: "This is an ideal first time buy or possible buy to let investment for buyers seeking a well-presented apartment in a sought-after development, and conveniently located. The property is within walking distance of the metro tram link between Wolverhampton and Birmingham and there are a large number of local shops in Bilston itself, including several supermarkets, other High Street shops, and there is a local market. The motorway network is within a few minutes drive and the the Black Country route is also moments away."

But for those who have around £200,000 to spend and enjoy a project, then a property on Park Avenue near West Park – which is going up for auction at the price and could be the perfect choice.

It is a three-bedroom house which is in need of some desperate TLC. A listing said: "A charming detached bungalow nestled in the heart of a favoured neighbourhood on the outskirts of the city centre known as West Park.

The fixer-upper property for £200,000 on Park Avenue. Photo: Rightmove

"Complete renovation would benefit this property immensely, however this does not deter away from the exceptional property it is and for what it could indeed be made into!!"

For those with £300,000 to spend, an option is a three-bedroom extended family home with a conservatory and rear garden with the property located off Canterbury Road in the city.

This Canterbury Road property will set people back £300,000. Photo: Rightmove

The listing said: "Situated in an established and popular residential area close to local amenities including schools and shops and having great access links into Wolverhampton City Centre. This traditional link detached family home has been modernised internally offering two reception rooms and a conservatory, a fitted kitchen with an opening into a large dining/family room ideal for hosting.

"On the first floor are three good size bedrooms and a family bathroom. The property has double glazing and wifi controlled central heating throughout and has a downstairs w.c. as an added bonus. To the rear is a large approx. 130yd redeveloped garden. The loft has floor decking as is primed ready for development subject to relevant planning permission."

People with £400,000 to spend can snap up a new-build home on Compton Road West. The listing said: "This new build home has been finished to a high standard and is situated in a quiet position set back from the main road. There are pleasant walks around the corner along the Staffordshire and Worcestershire canal, Compton Park and a disused railway track. Sainsburys local, Goodfellows public house and Compton coffee house are a short stroll away. There are an excellent choice of shopping facilities in the City Centre of Wolverhampton with a regular bus service along Compton Road. There are well regarded schools in the area.

"There are two shared spaces to the front and a bin store and a deep sweeping driveway leads to the property with parking to the front."

This new-build on Compton Road West is being offered for £400,000. Photo: Rightmove

And coming in at half a million is a spacious detached property boasting three bedrooms on Grove Lane, Tettenhall, in an "elevated setting" which offers far-reaching views of the city.

The Grove Lane property up for £500,000. Photo: Rightmove

The listing said: "The property is an impressively proportioned detached house of individual design, versatile in layout and offering scope for further upgrading. Porch and hall, dual aspect lounge, separate dining room, sitting room, study, breakfast kitchen, utility/laundry and fitted cloakroom. There are three good size double bedrooms and two bathrooms and majority double glazing. Externally the property features driveway parking in addition to the double garage, neatly landscaped gardens to the front and sloping lawned garden to the rear incorporating Swimming Pool and paved patio."

And for close to £1 million, coming in at £925,000, is Coppice Lodge – the last house on Coppice Lane, a small road lying just off Wergs Road in Tettenhall. It is located near Danescourt Cemetery and South Staffordshire Golf Club's practice ground – and boasts luxurious gardens stretching across one-third of an acre.

Coppice Lane boasts the almost £1m property. Photo: RightMove

The four-bedroom property has been described as a "substantial family home" with the current sellers having been there for over two decades. It features a main reception room, principal bedroom suite and a study to the ground floor.