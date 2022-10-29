The important reason Wolverhampton will be turning orange next month

The Orange Wolverhampton campaign will see orange worn all over the city, such as the Prince Albert statue

Residents, businesses, schools, faith groups, charities and other organisations across Wolverhampton are being encouraged to 'Orange Wolverhampton'.

The annual Orange Wolverhampton campaign, which begins on November 25, aims to raise awareness of the city’s continuing drive to end domestic abuse, female genital mutilation, forced marriage, ‘honour-based’ violence, sexual violence and stalking and harassment.

At the same time, it highlights the help and support that is available to victims from local and national organisations such as The Haven, St George's Hub, Karma Nirvana and the City of Wolverhampton Council.

The Safer Wolverhampton Partnership said it acknowledged these crimes are being robustly tackled in the city, regardless of the sex of the victim, whilst recognising that the majority of victims are female.

The campaign runs from Friday, November 25, the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, until December 10, UN Human Rights Day, and supports the UN Orange the World campaign to end violence against women and girls.

This year’s campaign will involve a blend of online and in-person events to enable as many people as possible to get involved, and will begin with a flag raising ceremony outside the Civic Centre on November 25.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for Public Health and Wellbeing, said: "The Orange Wolverhampton campaign is a great way for us to all say ‘no’ to interpersonal violence and help raise awareness of the help and support available to victims and survivors in Wolverhampton.

“We’re hoping that thousands of people will get involved again this year, perhaps by holding or joining one of the many events that will be taking place across the city, or visiting the Orange Wolverhampton pop-up stand which will be open in the Mander Centre on November 28 and 29.”

The Orange Wolverhampton campaign is coordinated by Wolverhampton Safeguarding Together, the Safer Wolverhampton Partnership, Wolverhampton Voluntary and Community Action, and the council.

Chief Superintendent Richard Fisher, Chair of the Wolverhampton Safeguarding Together Board, spoke about the significance of the campaign and what the colour orange signified.

He said: "The colour orange in this context symbolises a brighter future and a world free from gender-based violence, and the Orange Wolverhampton campaign is an important part of our work to make sure victims know how to get the help and support they need.

"Please get involved and together let’s turn Wolverhampton Orange.”