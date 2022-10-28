Community fundraiser launching festive child hunger helpline

Guru Ji Singh is launching a child poverty festive helpline

Community fundraiser Guru Ji Singh runs a food banks in Bilston and provides warm meals for pensioners in Wolverhampton.

With the cost of living crisis biting Guru Singh believes families will be facing hardship during the Christmas break.

He said: "We do not want one child to go hungry in Wolverhampton this Christmas and will be running the helpline from Christmas Eve until New Year's Day.

"We need volunteers and organisations to help on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day we would be grateful for their help.

"Things do go wrong for people on Christmas Day and we want to be there to help people through their difficult times."

Guru Singh will be embarking on a sponsored bare foot walk on January 1 to raise money for food and supplies for the food bank in 2023.

The 76-year-old said: "I will be conducting the sponsored bare foot walk in the streets of Wolverhampton in aid of child food poverty.

"Anyone from the community is welcome to going my during the walk which will culminate at Gulshan Radio, Parkfield Road, Wolverhampton."