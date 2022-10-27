Artists ready to showcase their works at city gallery

Graham Everitt's piece "Yesterday" was created with pen and pencil on timber and was the Elsie Holland Award Winner 2021 (1st prize)

Wolverhampton Art Gallery will be welcoming the Wolverhampton Society of Artists’ latest exhibition, which runs from Saturday, October 29 to Sunday, December 18.

The exhibition showcases local artists as well as marking the Society’s connection with the Art Gallery since it was established in 1919, exhibiting there since it first formed 103 years ago.

There are three selectors for this year’s exhibition: Brendan Flynn, a freelance curator associated with the Royal Birmingham Society of Artists (RBSA,) Carol Thompson, Senior Curator of Wolverhampton Art Gallery, and Keith Oram, President of the WSA.

Two prizes in The Elsie Holland Prize and The Felix Award will be awarded this year and will be presented to the successful winners by the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Sandra Samuels at the exhibition opening on October 29.

Councillor Stephen Simkins, Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for City Economy, said: “As a council, we are proud to support the Wolverhampton Society of Artists and I very much look forward to seeing this year’s exhibition.

"I wish all the participants the very best of luck.

Sarah Stokes's piece "Captured" was a mixed media work and was the Felix Award Winner 2021 (1st prize)

"The exhibitions at Wolverhampton Art Gallery are the culmination of Society members’ work and an opportunity to celebrate and enjoy some of the best pieces produced by them.”

While the exhibition is showing, there is an opportunity to ‘Meet the Artist’ and talk to them about their work every Saturday between 11am and 2pm.

The artists are members of the WSA and include Nataliya Hodson, founding member of the Wolverhampton Sketching Art Group and known for wildlife watercolours.

Many of the artworks on display in the exhibition for sale, with details of what is for sale at wolverhamptonsocietyofartists.co.uk and on Facebook at facebook.com/WtonSA

Entry to the exhibition is free and all visitors are welcome, with Wolverhampton Art Gallery open between Monday to Saturday from 10.30am to 4.30pm, and Sundays between 11am and 4pm.