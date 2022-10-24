Man dies after 'medical emergency' on road between Wolverhampton and Bridgnorth

West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Emergency services attended the scene around 4.30pm on Sunday, after receiving reports of a medical emergency near Bridgnorth Garden Centre, on Bridgnorth Road at Shipley.

Crews including two ambulances, a paramedic officer and an air ambulance from Cosford were called to the scene, while locals reported the road being closed off.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 4.24pm to reports of a medical emergency on Bridgnorth Road, Wolverhampton.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene. Upon arrival we found an elderly man. Crews immediately began administering advanced life support to him.