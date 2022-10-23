Pooling blood and no hot water found at Wolverhampton kitchen given zero hygiene rating

In the latest batch of scores released by the Food Standards Agency, Zion Crossroads Kitchen, at 17 Showell Road, Wolverhampton, has received a 'zero' rating and told its cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, as well as management of food safety, both need major improvement.
However, it's unclear what the business is, with no contact numbers or details online. The Express & Star tried to contact Zion Crossroads Kitchen, including visiting the address, but had no answer, while Wolverhampton Council said it was unable to put us in touch with the business.
When inspectors visited last month they found no hot water at the premises because the boiler had not been switched on, while pooling blood was also found in the bottom of a raw meat and fish fridge along with grease, debris and black mould in the raw preparation room.
In a scathing review, inspectors also said: "There was no dedicated wash hand basin for food handlers to use to wash their hands effectively. Provide a wash hand basin with adequate supplies of hot and cold, or appropriately mixed, running water, soap and hygienic means of drying hands. The basin should be connected to the drainage system and all staff should understand that it is for hand washing only."
Bare plaster and wood, damaged and missing wall tiles and damaged floor surfaces were also found, with the owners told to repair, replace, seal or paint the surfaces so they become easily cleanable.
The report continued: "The general level of cleaning was poor throughout, spillages were evident on shelving (introducing a greater risk of allergen cross contamination); pooling blood was present at the bottom of the raw meat and fish fridge; there was grease and debris present to the surfaces of equipment such as the fridges; and the walls and floor areas were very dirty with what appeared to be black mould on the floor in the raw preparation room.
"You must carry out a deep clean (& disinfection) of the premises and then maintain in a clean condition. This will require the use of hot soapy water followed by disinfection with your anti-bacterial spray."
Other failings included damaged electrical sockets, no stock control in place with raw meat and fish stored with no indication of shelf-life, no means of checking food was being maintained at correct temperatures, a drainage pipe with plastic bags to cap it off - something deemed insufficient to prevent rats getting in and no procedures to manage allergens.
The owners were also told they must ensure "staff have been trained in the procedures, that procedures are implemented in practice and the daily diary sheets (or alternative) are completed to demonstrate application of the pack in practice".
On Monday, Wolverhampton Council said "a re-inspection is due to take place in three weeks’ time".
In the latest ratings another six businesses, including a Walsall pub, received the second-lowest score of 'one'.
In total 35 businesses have had their ratings released by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and local councils in recent days.
The FSA works with councils across the country to inspect takeaways, pubs, restaurants and any other retailers that sell food on its hygiene standards. These inspections include assessing handling food, cleanliness of the business and food safety management. It is not a guide to food quality.
Businesses can receive one of six ratings ranging from zero, the lowest score possible which means urgent improvement is necessary, to five, meaning it has very good standards.
See all the latest ratings below.
Zero out of five
Zion Crossroads Kitchen at 17 Showell Road, Wolverhampton
One out of five
Bengal Spice at 1 Station Road, Gnosall, Stafford
Duke Of York at 27 Lumley Road, Walsall
Grill House at 244 Cannock Road, Springfield, Wolverhampton
Hardwok Streetly Cantonese at 124 Hardwick Road, Aldridge
Prego Pizza also trading as Mr Prego Peri Per at 843 High Street, Kingswinford
YY Marble House Limited t/a at Marble House, 7 Sidney Avenue, Stafford
Two out of five
The Labour In Vain at Yarnfield Lane, Yarnfield
Le Le at 639 Bearwood Road, Smethwick
Three out of five
The Boat Inn, at Cannock Road, Penkridge
The Coach and Horses at 33 Kesteven Road, Hateley Heath
The Firs at Windmill Lane, Wolverhampton
Jasmine Peking Restaurant at 21 High Street, Eccleshall
Kitchen of Spice at Unit 1, St Pauls Buildings, St Pauls Street, Walsall
New Kee at 60 Long Lane, Halesowen
Oasis Kebab & Pizza at 16 Holyoake Place, Etchinghill
The Oxleathers Pub at Cape Avenue, Western Downs, Stafford
Pizza Go Go at 8b Lichfield Road, Stafford
Sunny House Take Away at 2 Tixall Road, Littleworth, Stafford
Tiger Bowl Takeaway at 12 Stone Road, Stafford
Towers Chicken and Grill at 11 Parkside Shopping Precinct, Parkside Avenue, Parkside, Stafford
Four out of five
Copper Fish at 1 Leamore Lane, Bloxwich
The Hollybush Inn at Salt Road, Salt
Moon Palace at 19 Old Birchills, Walsall
Old Hill Cafe at 207 Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath
Soho Coffee Co at U29c, Merry Hill Centre, Brierley Hill
Spring Lane Fish Bar at 56 Spring Lane, High Heath, Walsall
Five out of five
Enchanted Bar & Desserts at Contract House, Stafford Street, Stone
Horse & Jockey at Market Street, Penkridge
Life Spring Church at 34 Clifton Street, Wolverhampton
Malabar Restaurant at 315a Penn Road, Wolverhampton
Papa Johns at Unit 4, 70d Stone Road, Stafford
The Post House at 35-36 Greengate Street, Stafford
The Ship Aground at 3-4 Lichfield Road, Stafford
Subway at 74 - 76 High Street, Bilston