Pooling blood and no hot water found at Wolverhampton kitchen given zero hygiene rating

In the latest batch of scores released by the Food Standards Agency, Zion Crossroads Kitchen, at 17 Showell Road, Wolverhampton, has received a 'zero' rating and told its cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, as well as management of food safety, both need major improvement.

However, it's unclear what the business is, with no contact numbers or details online. The Express & Star tried to contact Zion Crossroads Kitchen, including visiting the address, but had no answer, while Wolverhampton Council said it was unable to put us in touch with the business.

When inspectors visited last month they found no hot water at the premises because the boiler had not been switched on, while pooling blood was also found in the bottom of a raw meat and fish fridge along with grease, debris and black mould in the raw preparation room.

In a scathing review, inspectors also said: "There was no dedicated wash hand basin for food handlers to use to wash their hands effectively. Provide a wash hand basin with adequate supplies of hot and cold, or appropriately mixed, running water, soap and hygienic means of drying hands. The basin should be connected to the drainage system and all staff should understand that it is for hand washing only."

Bare plaster and wood, damaged and missing wall tiles and damaged floor surfaces were also found, with the owners told to repair, replace, seal or paint the surfaces so they become easily cleanable.

The report continued: "The general level of cleaning was poor throughout, spillages were evident on shelving (introducing a greater risk of allergen cross contamination); pooling blood was present at the bottom of the raw meat and fish fridge; there was grease and debris present to the surfaces of equipment such as the fridges; and the walls and floor areas were very dirty with what appeared to be black mould on the floor in the raw preparation room.

"You must carry out a deep clean (& disinfection) of the premises and then maintain in a clean condition. This will require the use of hot soapy water followed by disinfection with your anti-bacterial spray."

Other failings included damaged electrical sockets, no stock control in place with raw meat and fish stored with no indication of shelf-life, no means of checking food was being maintained at correct temperatures, a drainage pipe with plastic bags to cap it off - something deemed insufficient to prevent rats getting in and no procedures to manage allergens.

The owners were also told they must ensure "staff have been trained in the procedures, that procedures are implemented in practice and the daily diary sheets (or alternative) are completed to demonstrate application of the pack in practice".

On Monday, Wolverhampton Council said "a re-inspection is due to take place in three weeks’ time".

In the latest ratings another six businesses, including a Walsall pub, received the second-lowest score of 'one'.

In total 35 businesses have had their ratings released by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and local councils in recent days.

The FSA works with councils across the country to inspect takeaways, pubs, restaurants and any other retailers that sell food on its hygiene standards. These inspections include assessing handling food, cleanliness of the business and food safety management. It is not a guide to food quality.

Businesses can receive one of six ratings ranging from zero, the lowest score possible which means urgent improvement is necessary, to five, meaning it has very good standards.

See all the latest ratings below.

Zero out of five

Zion Crossroads Kitchen at 17 Showell Road, Wolverhampton

One out of five

Bengal Spice at 1 Station Road, Gnosall, Stafford

Duke Of York at 27 Lumley Road, Walsall

Grill House at 244 Cannock Road, Springfield, Wolverhampton

Hardwok Streetly Cantonese at 124 Hardwick Road, Aldridge

Prego Pizza also trading as Mr Prego Peri Per at 843 High Street, Kingswinford

YY Marble House Limited t/a at Marble House, 7 Sidney Avenue, Stafford

Two out of five

The Labour In Vain at Yarnfield Lane, Yarnfield

Le Le at 639 Bearwood Road, Smethwick

Three out of five

The Boat Inn, at Cannock Road, Penkridge

The Coach and Horses at 33 Kesteven Road, Hateley Heath

The Firs at Windmill Lane, Wolverhampton

Jasmine Peking Restaurant at 21 High Street, Eccleshall

Kitchen of Spice at Unit 1, St Pauls Buildings, St Pauls Street, Walsall

New Kee at 60 Long Lane, Halesowen

Oasis Kebab & Pizza at 16 Holyoake Place, Etchinghill

The Oxleathers Pub at Cape Avenue, Western Downs, Stafford

Pizza Go Go at 8b Lichfield Road, Stafford

Sunny House Take Away at 2 Tixall Road, Littleworth, Stafford

Tiger Bowl Takeaway at 12 Stone Road, Stafford

Towers Chicken and Grill at 11 Parkside Shopping Precinct, Parkside Avenue, Parkside, Stafford

Four out of five

Copper Fish at 1 Leamore Lane, Bloxwich

The Hollybush Inn at Salt Road, Salt

Moon Palace at 19 Old Birchills, Walsall

Old Hill Cafe at 207 Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath

Soho Coffee Co at U29c, Merry Hill Centre, Brierley Hill

Spring Lane Fish Bar at 56 Spring Lane, High Heath, Walsall

Five out of five

Enchanted Bar & Desserts at Contract House, Stafford Street, Stone

Horse & Jockey at Market Street, Penkridge

Life Spring Church at 34 Clifton Street, Wolverhampton

Malabar Restaurant at 315a Penn Road, Wolverhampton

Papa Johns at Unit 4, 70d Stone Road, Stafford

The Post House at 35-36 Greengate Street, Stafford

The Ship Aground at 3-4 Lichfield Road, Stafford