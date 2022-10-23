Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank put on a knockout show in Wolverhampton

Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, at Porsche Centre Wolverhampton..

The two British Boxing legends turned out to the event held at the Porsche Centre Wolverhampton, hosted by ShowFighter UK in conjunction with Goldstar Promotions.

It was the trilogy that never was, as the two former-boxers discussed their bitter rivalry which has spanned over decades, since their first fight in 1990, and the rematch which took place in 1993.

However, despite the rivalry still stronger than ever after their second fight, a third fight never came off, despite boxing fans all around the world hoping it would happen.

Instead, we had the privilege of the two legends of the sport facing off in Wolverhampton, but with age, the rivalry has cooled to a more respectful manner with each fighter holding their respective opponent in high regard, but at times the bickering and hatred reared its head during the evening.

The event put on by ShowFighter and Goldstar proved a hit, with over 200 people in attendance on Saturday, October 22, a capacity crowd at the Porsche showroom.

Though it was peculiar venue, the event staff had done a terrific job in transforming the showroom usually filled with high-performance sports cars worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

But with majority of the cars parked outside, the stage was set in the showroom, with only a select few stunning Porsche vehicles creating a border around the guests seated at their tables.

Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, at Porsche Centre Wolverhampton, with (left) Porsche Centre principal Jodi Macdonald, (centre) Andy Sahota, ShowFighter Promotions, and (right) Spencer Brown, Goldstar Promotions

Both boxers entered the building to raucous applause, before doing a meet and greet with guests, posing for photos and sharing a laugh with each one.

Nigel Benn was the livelier of the two, personally greeting each guest and making sure they felt welcome, whilst Chris Eubank was his normal-self, carrying himself with high regard, class and swagger.

As guests took their photos with the two legends, great food was served, drinks, served by The Open Bar, a Black Country drinks company, were flowing and the entertainment was kicking off a fantastic evening, with music provided by USR Roadshow.

Before the two took to the stage, there was a live auction with memorabilia up for grabs, including boxing gloves, boxing shorts and artwork, all hand-signed by Chris Eubank, Nigel Benn, and Tyson Fury - with all of the items on offer selling on the night, raising over £5,000 which was donated to charity.

First Eubank made his entrance to the stage, dancing in slow-motion, in his own world, to the music of David Guetta's Titanium - the crowd loved every second of it, as Eubank knew he had the crowd eating out of his hand, loving every moment.

Then Benn entered, a more relaxed entrance, a lot quicker than his counterpart, allowing the show to get underway.

After being quiet for the early parts of the evening, Eubank on the stage was a different man, putting on a fantastic performance for those in attendance, providing entertainment, great moments of laughter and great anecdotes.

Speaking about his early years, and two fights with Nigel, Chris said: "My early years were stupendous.

"They were tough, hard, mean, a cruel environment, but it was exciting. Stupendous.

"I wanted to know how to win, I was obsessed, everything that was asked of me, I did three-times more."

Dressed in a bear skin overcoat with a sheriff badge and police hat, a nod to when he was made a certified law enforcement marshal in Louisiana, USA, he spoke about being there to help the vulnerable, and said he 'wears this badge with pride all the time.'

Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, at Porsche Centre Wolverhampton..

Benn, whilst making fun of his counterpart with hilarious facial expressions and reactions to Eubank's stories, then spoke about his army career, their two fights, the first which he lost and the second which was controversially ruled as a split-draw, despite Benn being touted as a clear winner.

Benn said: "My life changed as a child, I remember coming home and seeing my mum crying and screaming 'he's dead', I then found out my brother had been killed.

"The only way I can describe how it affected me is like from the Lion King, where Simba runs off into the wilderness, emotional, in distress after Mufasa dies - that's how I was.

"I struggled greatly from this, had a lot of issues.

"I then joined the army, I was there for four years, the best part of my life - without the army I don't think I would have the determination to win, it built my character and made me tough.

"They provided a great opportunity to do sport there - if you're good at any sport in the army, they push you and really look after you.

"When it came to the first fight in 1990, we clashed at every point, we just didn't see eye to eye at all, we were complete opposites, and didn't get along whatsoever.

"Then in the fight I underestimated him, I wanted to go in and bully him but from round four or five, I just knew it was his night.

"Then for the second fight, well Chris can tell you about that.."

Chris Eubank then admitted that Nigel Benn 'was robbed', and that Benn had beaten him fairly and squarely, despite it being resulted in a split-draw.

A third fight never happened, something that boxing fans rue to this day, and Chris even admitted one of the reasons it didn't happen was because he was scared. He said: "Of course I was scared, it's Nigel Benn!

"If you're not scarred, then you're a f****** idiot, this is real, not a cartoon."

There was continuous back and forth between the two, and Eubank began commanding the stage and going on long rants about The Queen, and how he was a silent king, but he loved Her Majesty dearly, and how she was his beacon.

Speaking about being part of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier in the year, Chris said: "She was the biggest fan of mine, she put me on the bus at the Platinum Jubilee and I am ever grateful, she was my Queen, she is my Queen."

There was then a question and answer with questions coming guests in the crowd, which Eubank again took the limelight and spent an age answering questions with long, unrelated answers, going into different characters, some entertaining and funny, some serious and in his 'police force' personality, but the crowd loved every minute of it, cheering them both on and giving them both a standing ovation as the night came to a close.