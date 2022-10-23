WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 18/10/2022..Pic at thw Wolverhampton Grammar School, where author: Tom Read Wilson (wavy hair), and illustrator: Ian Morris were visiting. Pupils: Iris Hicks-Jones 9, Amara Sanghera 9 and Arnav Sreekumar 9..

Tom Read Wilson visited Wolverhampton Grammar School, on Compton Road, to promote his new book "Every Word Tells a Story" and to teach the children about the power of words.

Pupils at the grammar school welcomed Mr Read Wilson and book illustrator, Ian Morris, and asked questions about the English language and the power that words hold.

Zoe Rowley, head librarian at Wolverhampton Grammar School said: "It was a really inspiring afternoon for the children. Tom read a few passages from his new book, it's sort of non fictional, factual book, It had these lovely little poems in there.

"The children learnt the meaning and power of words, Tom really bought these words alive in a special way."

The new book utilises funny stories and facts to explore the origins of everyday words and how the English language has evolved throughout the years.

Ms Rowley said: "The children also had a chance to challenge the illustrator Ian Morris, the children were asking him to draw stuff. They also got a chance to draw their own illustrations.

"Some of the children got to go home with their own drawings done by Ian."

The school used the afternoon to help their libraries outreach programme, which aims to bring reading for pleasure to local children and other schools around Wolverhampton.